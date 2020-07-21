'Untitled Goose Game' is going biodegradable and releasing a record

There are already plenty of reasons to love Untitled Goose Game. In case you're not acquainted with it, you play the eponymous, unnamed goose. And you're a bit of a nuisance. Your goal is to ruin various people's days in a myriad of ways. It's just the right amount of absurd, and salve for these stressful times. Now, to make us love it even more, the company behind the game has announced the Nintendo Switch and PS4 physical versions will be biodegradable, and there's a recycled vinyl coming soon of the soundtrack.

Dubbed the "Lovely Edition," the eco-friendly elements include cases and paper made from recycled or sustainable sources, a “No Goose” sticker that's "tree-free, made from sugar cane waste," all clad in an earth-saving shrink wrap called “Biolefin.” You'll also get the game, of course, and that alone is worth the price of admission ($39.00 for the Switch edition, and $34.99 for the PS4 one).

Recycled record — If you exist in the unusual intersection of the Venn diagram of people can't get enough of the dulcet sounds of Untitled Goose Game, who enjoy the cost and inconvenience of vinyl, and like to roll the dice when it comes to object colors, today is your lucky day. Not only will you soon be able to pick up a copy of the Untitled Goose Game Vinyl Soundtrack for $29.99, but there's no telling what color it'll come in. The soundtrack features music by composer Dan Golding, inspired by (and adapted from) Claude Debussy’s Préludes. Even better, some of the proceeds will go to the Carbon Fund.

But wait, there's more — With consoles heading fully-digital, why bother with physical games? For the joy of holding them in your hands, the chance to show them off on your shelves, and the included swag. In this case, the latter includes an 11 x 17-inch foldout town map drawn by artist Marigold Barlett, a reversible coversheet, and a 24-page booklet.

All three items can be pre-ordered from creative agency Iam8bit's website. Iam8bit has a track record of creating inspired art and packaging for games, including limited edition SNS- and Genesis-compatible game cartridges, and physical releases and accompanying soundtracks for games like Sayonara Wild Hearts and 198X. Its wares tend to sell out faster than you can say "damn that goose!" so if you want any of the aforementioned items you should get a move on. Honk!