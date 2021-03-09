Microsoft is testing an updated version of Edge for the Xbox that brings the internet browser up to speed with its desktop counterpart. The older version of Edge, now called Edge Legacy, was sunsetted on desktop last year as Microsoft standardizes the Chromium rendering engine that powers most internet sessions today. With Edge Legacy losing official support on March 9, it seems that the new Edge for Xbox should be available to all users soon.

Desktop experience — The Xbox has included an internet browser for a long time, but because the console is primarily intended for gaming, Edge for Xbox has really been a watered-down experience of a browser. The Xbox version of Edge hasn’t featured support for keyboards or mice, for one. And because Chromium is the most popular rendering engine out there, most developers optimize for it and, consequently, their sites might not run properly in Edge Legacy.

The new version is supposed to remedy both of these problems, and it will also come with all the additional features that users of desktop Edge appreciate, like data syncing and extensions.

The Xbox Series S / X runs on a highly modified version of Windows 10, making it essentially a cheap PC with powerful specs.

The ultimate gaming machine? — Users on Twitter who have installed the alpha build of the Xbox operating system report that web apps running in the new browser work better than before. Some say that keyboard support is working for them, though it remains spotty for now. Microsoft intends to include keyboard and mouse support when the browser is rolled out to everyone.

There’s no word on whether cloud gaming services like Google Stadia or Amazon’s Luna can run in the new Edge, but, presumably, there’s no reason they couldn’t. Support for a slew of cloud gaming services besides Microsoft’s own xCloud would certainly make the Xbox the ultimate gaming machine. But Microsoft or Google may choose to handicap Stadia on the Xbox in order to deter customers from patronizing a competitor.