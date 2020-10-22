You have less than 48 hours to get one of the most addictive VR games ever for $15

Look, we all agree this year has been really stressful. All semblance of normalcy — face-to-face hangouts, sports, work, school, vacations, etc. — have been rendered impossible or reduced thanks to the pandemic.

But just because you’re spending more time indoors than ever before doesn’t mean there’s no way to escape reality. Strap on a VR headset and — boom — you can enter virtual worlds that can be a palpable spatial antidote to your loneliness. Where to start though? Beat Saber, for sure. The other VR game we highly recommend: Superhot VR, which is slashed down 40 percent to $14.99 (normally $24.99) on Steam for the next 48 hours.

Superhot VR is not your typical first personal shooter. It doesn’t feature hyperrealistic graphics like Call of Duty or Battlefield. Instead, the FPS lets you manipulate time. Yes, you shoot bad guys, but you can also throw ninja stars and bottles at them, and punch them until they shatter into a million pieces.

Superhot’s allure is that time moves as fast as you do. The slower you move, the slower the baddies and bullets come flying at you in Matrix-style slow-mo. And the faster you move, the quicker your enemies and oncoming projectiles come your way. You’ll get frustrated when you die, you’ll beam with glee when you bullet time your way through a barrage of gunfire, and you will break a sweat.

With minimalist geometric graphics, we've yet to meet anyone who gets motion sick from playing Superhot VR. In fact, the game’s simplistic yet addictive gameplay is usually so engrossing, it’s hard to even get the headset off our friends so we can play again.

Superhot VR is compatible with a number of PC-based VR headsets including the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and any Windows Mixed Reality headset. $15 is a goddamn steal for one of the greatest VR games ever. But Steam's also got two other killer deals: the Complete Superhot Bundle, which includes the VR version of the game, the PC version (yes, you can get a regular ol' 2D version), and the Mind Control Delete sequel for $31.85 (58 percent the normal $74.97 price) or the Superhot Bundle, which just includes the VR and PC version for $21.98 (56 percent off the usual $49.98).

