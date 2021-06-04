Need for Speed isn’t so much about driving fast but about driving recklessly, with little to no thought of the repercussions.

This of course necessitates speed but it also involves getting air, drifting obnoxiously for miles, or just being a general menace on the streets. The last two iterations from the racing franchise — Need for Speed Heat and Need for Speed Payback, are both on sale right now through Steam until June 13. The former is being reduced from $69.99 to $17.49, while the latter is on sale from $29.99 to $10.49.

The great thing about Need for Speed is that it is the gaming equivalent of a coffee table book. You can enjoy it regardless of how far you lean into the experience. Want some mindless fun? Run through the mini-games and open street exploration. Looking for something more all-encompassing? The customization and build options are almost infinite. Regardless of your approach, there is something to get out of the nearly three-decade-old franchise.

