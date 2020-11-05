YouTuber shows how you can remove the PS5 DualSense's faceplate

If you're not too fond of the way the PS5 DualSense controller looks like, there's some good news for you. It turns out that, according to YouTuber John Glasscock, there's a way to replace the black faceplate of the PS5 controller with a customized one. Glasscock demonstrated this option in his video, showing the black faceplate coming off with a bit of adjusting here and there. Here's the short clip.

No sweat — The even better news is that you can remove and replace the faceplate with "pretty much no tools," per Glasscock. All you need to do is grip the sides of the peripheral and exert some pressure. Then pull it down, which will loosen the plate's grip.

Though fair warning: Glasscock doesn't mention anything about warranty, so please experiment at your own risk.

Trickle down customization — We're still figuring out what the DualSense controller can and cannot provide. You've probably noticed people liken the controller to Xbox because, admit it, they're pretty similar. Some even called it similar to the BMW i8.

Resisting change to the controller, Sony has gone as far as demanding the takedown of PlateStation5.com, which was offering custom faceplates. The targeted website explained, "After only a day of our website being live, Sony’s lawyers asked us to change our name (at the time PlateStation5), due to trademark infringements. We thought this switch would be enough to keep everyone happy, and honestly were hoping so since we were already underway with our product development."

Sony's aggressive stance makes sense when you consider the fact PlayStation 5 is the giant's most critical product in recent history. A website selling custom plates, however innocuous it sounds, will be perceived as a threat nonetheless. From now on, the website which is called CustomizeMyPlates.com is selling "armored" covers for the console. We're hoping now that with a removable faceplate that anyone can figure out, people can customize their controller without intervention from Sony.