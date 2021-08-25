Simpsons
Unfortunately, the demo was removed just as fast as it was made.
In the early 2000s Grand Theft Auto was the great video game scourge made out to be a society-ending poison pill and so The Simpsons: Hit & Run provided a parent-friendly alternative.
While Hit & Run didn’t exactly follow all the same beats as GTA, it basically boiled down to a man wreaking havoc across a city in his quest to complete “missions.” In GTA one could use guns and cars, while in Hit & Run, vehicles were your main option.