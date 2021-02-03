Cleaning this filthy 25-year-old keyboard was truly cathartic

Guides
Put on some low-fi tunes and just clean your stress away. Not like you have anything better to do at home. Here's how I cleaned this old-school clacker.
*Checks calendar* Yup, we're still in a pandemic thanks to the botch jobs by governments worldwide. That means, like me, you're probably still spending an unsettling amount of time at home. Might as well do something fun like restoring a 25-year-old keyboard.
Why did I do this? Boredom, mostly. As someone who types words for a living, a good keyboard is an essential tool. My go-to is an old Razer BlackWidow mechanical keyboard. I love it. But there's a special place in my heart for the keyboard from the very first computer my family owned.