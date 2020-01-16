As a teen I would make short films with my best friend Cory using his mom's VHS-C camcorder and then transfer the recordings into Adobe Premiere Pro 1.5 so I could edit everything into a video. Later on I got connected to a very small independent film festival in San Antonio and that's where I started connecting with other creatives and really developing my skills. I made the decision to focus on video production around the time I was deciding whether I would go to college or not. I ended up making the decision to skip college and so far it's been one of the best decisions of my career.