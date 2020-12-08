Give the gift of extreme mobility with these e-bikes, scooters, and monowheels

Public transport is terrifying right now. Cabs aren't much better. Cars get stuck in traffic. Bicycles make you sweaty. Unicycles are impractical for long distances and, you know, pretty silly unless you own oversized red shoes and a matching false nose. What you need is something electric. Something alternative. Something that'll let you feel the wind in your (helmet-clad) hair. An excuse to get out there, and over there, or over there, and back again, all without polluting the planet.

We've collected some of the finest battery-powered personal transportation devices for your consideration. And because we know everyone's needs are different, we've divvied them up by price into budget, affordable, and premium options.

E-SCOOTERS

Electrified push scooters have a lot going for them, assuming you don't need to travel too far. First, they're affordable. Second, they're compact. And, third, the learning curve to use them competently is only marginally more than zero... which is why companies like Lime and Bird have sprung up to offer them in cities as last-mile, so-called "micromobility," solutions. But who wants to share a scooter in a pandemic? Or have to hunt for one on a cold day, or one when you're running late for something important? No one, that's who.

Razor EcoSmart SUP

Our budget option comes from Razor, and though it's got larger wheels and at 62 lbs is less portable than many e-scooters, if you have somewhere to charge and store it, the EcoSmart SUP is a great choice for under $500 (see our full review over here.) If you're looking for something more compact, lightweight, and collapsible, Razor has plenty of options to choose from, none of which will break the bank.

Unagi Model One E500

Fancier than the Razor but less fancy than the Dualtron below, Unagi bills itself as the Apple of e-scooters thanks to its slick design and high-end materials. Those include a digital dashboard that remembers settings between rides, built-in head and taillights, a one-button folding mechanism, a carbon-fiber tube, a pair of 250 W motors, and a replaceable (though not hot-swappable) battery. It's the Cadillac of e-scooters for those looking for something they can use for short trips and then carry up and down a few flights of stairs without breaking their back.

And, if $990 upfront is too rich for your pocket, or you're worried about the cost of maintenance down the line, if you're in Los Angeles or New York there's also the option to rent a Model One for $39 a month.

Dualtron Ultra V2

Even if you don't have ambitions of riding dirt trails, the Ultra V2 from Dualtron is worth a look. Not only can you have it fitted with road tires if you want, but the dual adjustable suspension, fenders, battery heatsink, and tank-like build quality mean you can ramp it off pavements with carefree abandon. Plus, a huge battery and insane 5,400 W dual-hub motor mean it'll do top speeds of 50 mph and a range of up to 75 miles. Front and rear disk brakes and ABS also make it more likely you'll stop speedily in the case of an emergency. You're going to want a helmet with this one... probably a real motorcycle helmet, not just a bicycle helmet. Seriously.

E-SKATEBOARDS

We're not going to knock e-scooters. They've got a lot going for them, particularly when it comes to approachability. But they're undeniably dorky when compared to electric skateboards... because regular scooters are dorky when compared to regular skateboards. We can't change the facts. What we can do is recommend the following e-skateboards, which bring all of the fun of four-wheels and a strip of wood to your feet, without the challenges and exertions required of, you know, actually pushing the things.

Acton Blink S-R

The Blink S-R might be small, but it's still capable of 15-percent inclines, a top speed of 15 mph, and a range of roughly 7 miles. Even more impressive for its sub-$400 price point is the inclusion of front, rear, and side LEDs, regenerative braking, and the build quality. The smaller deck might not be as suited to long rides or rough surfaces as other electric skateboards, but with a total weight of only 11 lbs, the trade-off is extreme portability. If you're looking to dip your toes in the world of e-skateboards, Acton's best-seller is a great, low commitment option, especially as there's a 14-day return policy.

Boosted Stealth

The granddaddy of electric skateboards, Boosted is practically synonymous with the category. Sadly, though the company ran into trouble and went under. A group of fans bought up all remaining stock and parts, and is gradually selling them off. So there's a caveat: Boosted Boards are still great, and you should be able to get parts for a while, but don't expect the sort of after-sales experience you'd get from Acton above (or Evolve below). For the full rundown of what buying Boosted product means these days, check out this FAQ.

That said, multiple generations of boards saw Boosted refine everything from the materials to the wireless remote control to the custom-designed 85mm wheels. The Stealth can handle 25-percent gradient inclines, last for up to 14 mph on a charge, and tops out at 24 mph in its fastest of five ride modes, the appropriately named "Hyper." One of the highlights of Boosted boards is their slightly curved, bouncy decks that not only make for a buttery ride, but for fluid carving.

Evolve Bamboo GTR 2in1

Easy to swap wheels let you switch between off-road-friendly 7-inch pneumatic tires and 85 / 97 / 107mm road devourers, while dual 1,500-watt motors will chew up 30-percent inclines or rocket you from 0-26 mph on the street, or up to 22 mph in all-terrain mode. And Evolve really does mean "all-terrain." You can ride the GTR on snow, sand, gravel, grass, cobblestone, or whatever else you find in your travels. There's even an airline-friendly optional "travel battery" so you can take your board with you on your next intercity (or intercontinental) adventure. Evolve says the GTR range is inspired by muscle cars in that the boards are "powerful yet comfortable to ride." We believe it.

E-BIKES

If e-scooters and e-skateboards are far too daring for your taste, you want the grocery-hauling capabilities afforded by a bike rack, or you're Dutch and longing for the motherland, perhaps an e-bike is more your speed when it comes to electrified commuting solutions. We can't blame you. There's a lot to be said for the familiarity and long-range capabilities of a bicycle with a motor and a battery pack affixed to it. Cycling purists will decry the artificial assistance, but they're wrong. E-bikes rock. They'll embolden and empower you, while still letting you burn calories if you feel like it.

Rad Power RadMission 1

The RadMission is by no means the hottest e-bike out there, but it offers a solid set of specs combined with a budget-friendly price point. That's Rad Power's unique selling point, and it's also why if you live in a big city you've probably had some sort of takeaway delivered to you via one of its bikes, whether you've noticed or not. With a 500 W geared hub motor, up to 45 miles to a charge, and a payload capacity of 275 lbs, the RadMission 1 is as well-suited to ferrying pizzas around town as it is your groceries. To that end, there's a range of racks, bags, fenders, and other accessories to ensure you can make it precisely the sort of ride you want, and need.

VanMoof S3

Dutch e-bike maker VanMoof believes e-bikes should be like iPhones: smart, beautifully designed, minimalist. Its latest S3 and X3 bikes tick all of those boxes, but be warned, there's no suspension, and sizing options are limited to the larger S3 or the smaller X3, which have slightly different geometry. So, for instance, if you're 5'5" tall, you're going to have to buy an X3, even if you prefer the look of the S3's frame. That said, brilliant features like anti-theft tech (tamper detection and remote lockdown), integrated lighting, automatic electric gear shifting, and hydraulic brakes all add up to a beguiling package. Given VanMoof comes from the nation most enthusiastic about two-wheeled transportation, we shouldn't be surprised by its prowess.

Gogoro Eeyo 1s

Most electric bikes, even those with removable batteries, are heavy. Moreover, most e-bikes are designed for commuters, meaning they're not exactly svelte and elegant. That's where, as we found out first-hand, the Eeyo 1s from Gogoro is different. Not only does it favor a road-bike-like, monocoque design that offers discreet cabling and clean lines, but thanks to a carbon-fiber frame, fork, and seatpost, it's a featherlight 26.4 lbs. Despite that, it's capable of an assisted top speed of 19 mph and a range of around 40 miles. Though, considering how little it weighs, if you forget to charge it and have to do more peddling of its belt-driven rear wheel than usual, you probably won't mind. Especially as that belt drive means little to no maintenance and the reassurance that almost all of your power is reaching the road.

MONOWHEELS

What if instead of four or two wheels, the real answer to personal transportation is a single ring of rubber? That's the question Onewheel and electric unicycle makers have been asking for years. Sure, the learning curve is steeper than things with more wheels, but the reward for the effort is usually a more forgiving ride and the ability to handle terrain e-scooters or e-skateboards shouldn't even make eye contact with. With neither remote control nor handlebars to contend with, monowheels also leave your hands free to carry groceries, or simply high-five bewildered onlookers.

Onewheel+ XR

We're fans of the adapted maxim, "Go big and go home," which is why we like Onewheel's full-fat, flagship, fat-tired mono-wheeler, the Onewheel+ XR. It's faster, goes further, and allows for a wider stance than the smaller Pint. But it also costs twice as much, and that's before you get stuck into the optional extras like colored fenders or fast chargers. Novel appearance aside, what makes Onewheels such fun to ride is their combination of smarts and ride comfort. Highly engineered and beautifully made, they're easy to learn, tough to master, and far more forgiving on the joints than e-skateboards. Plus, unlike most electric boards, you can take them on dirt.

If you want something more compact, a few pounds lighter, or just can't stomach the XR's price tag, the $950 Pint still packs most of the key features of its bigger sibling. We suspect you'll get just as many inquiries from curious strangers everywhere you stop, and you'll be grinning after each ride no less enthusiastically.

InMotion V5F / Glide 2

Based in California, InMotion makes a huge range of personal mobility devices, from electric roller skates, e-skateboards, e-bikes, and e-scooters to a range of e-unicycles, the fanciest of which — the V11 — we've written about before. But one of its best-value devices is the V5F (also known as the Glide 2.) It's got all of the essentials of an electric unicycle (a 15 mph top speed, a range of 20-25 miles, and a 550 W motor) at a reasonable price point, and it's a perfect introduction for anyone who's considering the one-wheel life where the single wheel in question sits between your ankles and your toes and crotch face the direction of travel.

King Song S18

The Cadillac of e-unicycles, it doesn't hurt that King Song's S18 looks like a stormtrooper, if stormtroopers were designed to make mincemeat of potholes, sidewalk cracks, manhole covers, or any of the other challenges modern urban commuting can produce, that is. That thing you see up front? That's the suspension. It's badass, and it's adjustable. With a mind-boggling range of up to 62 miles, a top speed of 31 mph thanks to its 2,200 W motor, and a jumbo 18-inch wheel (hence the name), the S18 scoffs at hills with up to a 40-degree incline. That's basically mountain climbing. A built-in headlight and taillight make it great for all-day (or night) riding, and there's a trolley-style handle so you can haul its 48 lbs of precision engineering to your final destination. The S18 means business, so much so you can only unlock its top speed once you've ridden at least 6 miles on it, so you can prove you're as serious as it is.