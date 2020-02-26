The stuff the Nextbit Robin designer can't live without

Guides
Renowned industrial designer Scott Croyle shares a few of his favorite things.
Scott Croyle is a designer famous for his work at HTC and his follow-up project, the Nextbit Robin. Since then, he's co-founded a design studio in San Francisco called Attic, and we asked him about some of his favorite things.
Music has always played a big part of my life but Spotify, Soundcloud, and Sonos have transformed the way I listen to and discover new music. Spotify is great for discovering new music based on my listening habits using automatically generated playlists like Discover Weekly while Soundcloud is great for me to discover and listen to DJ sets. Sonos lets me easily stream these services across my entire house.