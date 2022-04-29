How I achieved Inbox Zero bliss with the help of a raunchy cartoon

I’m not one of those people who can let the “Unread” counter climb into the tens of thousands — I mark them all as read immediately, if only to make the notification go away. But I’m still left with dozens upon dozens of messages to sift through the moment I sign on. If I don’t, it’ll be out of hand by lunchtime.

One day recently, though, while watching the delightfully stupid Big Mouth spinoff, Human Resources, I inadvertently got the push I needed to handle it. In one episode of the show, the Randall Park-voiced character Pete the Logic Rock continually hawks a time-management mantra: Inbox Zero.