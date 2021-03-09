Here’s everything you need to know before buying a hiking shoe

I completed the Cross Borneo Trek in 2015. Four Dayak men led us through the muddy jungle, over the Muller Mountains and across the Mahakam River (multiple times); one of them barefoot. When asked how he managed such a thing, he replied, “I just know how to walk”. The majority of us require some footwear when trekking, though. I wore a pair of Lowa hiking boots — not the optimum choice as they slipped in mud (the lugs on the soles were too shallow) and on wet boulders.