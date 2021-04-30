Guides
Playing iPhone games with your Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 controller just got way easier.
A feature iPhone users have been clamoring for all year has finally arrived with iOS 14.5: The ability to use Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 controllers to play games on your iPhone.
Before iOS 14.5, playing games on your iPhone meant dusting off your old PlayStation or Xbox controllers or buying a dedicated third-party controller.
Now you can play those games with the most modern, well-built controllers on the market: Those made for the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.