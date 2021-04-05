How to use all of iOS 14’s hidden privacy features

Guides
Tired of your phone leaking you personal data all over the web? We show you how to use all of iOS 14’s new privacy features to keep your private data private.
Maintaining an iota of privacy online isn’t easy. Web tracking from tech giants like Google and Facebook can sometimes feel like an inevitability if you plan to, say, use a smart phone. Luckily, if that smart phone happens to be one of Apple’s products, you have an arsenal of tools to combat would-be data sleuths.
Apple’s iOS 14 is more efficient than ever before in ensuring private information actually remains private, meaning a little knowledge and a couple of quick adjustments in Settings could provide some much needed peace of mind.