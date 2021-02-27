Search the web like a pro with these 14 Google hacks

Guides
Just a few simple keystrokes will save you from a sea of irrelevant Google results.
Google Search, you've probably heard of it. To some, it's an indispensable professional tool and functionally, a gateway to the rest of the internet. For others, it's the mechanism by which you prove to your romantic partner that the lyrics to the song go "There's a bad moon on the rise...", and not "There's a bathroom on the right."
No matter which camp you gravitate toward most, there are ways to augment your Googling experience beyond just throwing queries into a search bar. And, in the process, you can make your endeavors (whether personal or professional) more fruitful.