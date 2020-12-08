Holiday Gift Guide

Make your holiday ultralight with these titanium stocking stuffers

Get ready to shave several grams off of your holiday haul.

Evan Rodgers

We’ve published a number of holiday gift guides, from interior design delights to cycling goodies to rad dad fashions. But some of those are pretty big purchases, and I've found that often a small, thoughtful gift will hit just as hard as something in the three-digit price range.

Of course, I’m not interested in generic tech stocking stuffers. Yes, they have a place, but around here we go harder, and, more importantly, lighter. So for this stocking stuffer guide, I’m going to provide you with a selection of highly practical titanium gadgets, tools, and accessories. Why? Because titanium stuff is cool: When I first got my hands on a titanium pot and spork for backpacking, I was like: How is this item so light, yet so strong? So functional, yet so unassuming?

I want that feeling, but for everything.

Additionally, in this guide we’re also going to wade into everyday carry (EDC) territory. There’s actually a somewhat large EDC community on the web, and in addition to extremely expensive pens and paracord… items, they have a particular affinity for knives. We will recommend one knife. That’s all you get, EDC people. This is a family establishment.

So without further ado, here are some of the best titanium stocking stuffers you get your hands on this holiday season:

Titanium Para-Bottle
Vargo

A versatile, ultralight bottle made out of titanium with a titanium lid.

Techno 2 Specialty Folding Knife
Spyderco

A small, do-everything knife with a 2.52 inch steel blade and titanium handle.

TTi-150 Titanium Dice 1.0
Etsy

Plastic dice? Not very environmentally friendly if you ask me. Step it up to titanium with these custom made dice.

Ti Cup
Dangle Supply

In addition to Dangle Supply's, um, other products, the company also makes a high quality titanium cup.

Lumintop FW3T Titanium Flashlight

This flashlight is a joint community project between two flashlight enthusiast forums, so you know there's extreme attention to detail.

fēnix 6X Pro Solar Smartwatch

This titanium smartwatch is one of Garmin's top-end models and features solar charging.

Stanley Stay-Hot Titanium Travel Mug

Vargo may have the watter bottle segment locked down, but Stanley makes a vacuum insulated titanium mug that will keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours.

Engineer PTN-01 Titanium Tweezers

These tweezers aren't for use on your soft, easily-scratchable body. These tweezers are for microscopic electronics.

Titanium Ruler
Etsy

A custom-made ruler made entirely out of titanium. Great for design and DIY applications.

Bonus:

ADVENT Titanium iPhone 12 Pro Case
Gray

Gray's titanium iPhone case costs almost as much as an iPhone itself. Is it worth it? No, but I couldn't resist adding it to this list.