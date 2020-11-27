Guides

The best Black Friday deals you can impulse buy right now

Throw fiscal responsibility to the wind and get some of these actually great deals.

Input Staff

It's Black Friday, and that means that every surface of the web is practically bursting with sales. But most of those deals are trash, if we're being honest, so we rolled up our sleeves and spent the morning in the deal mines looking for gems. Savings... gems. It doesn't have to make sense; just give in to materialism and let serotonin be your guide.

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T is good, solid phone, and $299 for the T-Mobile unlocked version (meaning it'll work on AT&T, too) is a really good deal.

Plex Lifetime pass

Plex organizes your extremely legal movie collection, and now you can get all the perks for $30. Down with monthly subscriptions! Use code "SURVIVETHESEASON."

Anamorphic lens for smartphones
Moment

Give your shots a wide, cinematic look with this add-on lens. Requires Moment case.

BoostIQ RoboVac 11S
eufy by Anker

A very cheap and very small robotic vacuum. Cats may ride it.

Easystore 14TB external hard drive
Western Digital

A big hard drive for a big discount. Might be "shuckable," if that's what you're into.

1TB microSDXC
Sandisk

Go nuts and get yourself a 1TB microSD card. Not because you have to, because you want to.

Wool color block turtleneck
Woolrich

Pure wool, baby.

3400 Windrider ultralight backpack
Hyerplite Mountain Gear

Hyperlite Mountain Gear's packs are, well, extremely lightweight. They're also pretty expensive, so this 20% sale is very welcome.

Osmo Action camera
DJI

DJI, the drone company, also makes an action camera, and this one has a screen right on the front.

Burrito Supreme handlebar bag
Road Runner Bags

If you just got a bike (and with the bike boom, millions of people have), or your a regular cycle beast, Road Runner's Burrito bag will give you some much needed space, and it looks awesome.

Men's UX Down Parka
The North Face

The North Face's UX Down Parka may not be one of the company's most eye-popping designs, but $150 for a real down jacket from a reputable company? You love to see it.

Hike Medium Crew Sock
Smartwool

If you're not wearing Smartwool socks right now, you're blowing it. These puppies are 68 percent Merino wool.