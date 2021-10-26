The absolute best outdoor Bluetooth speakers

Guides
These top speakers are built to last in the great outdoors.
A solid Bluetooth speaker means you can take your music with you just about anywhere, but not all speakers are designed to be portable or survive outdoors.
Whether you want a speaker for poolside jams or hiking tunes, you want to consider waterproofing, dust protection, a flexible design, and, of course, audio quality.
This portable speaker can transition seamlessly from your home to an outdoor adventure. It has elite sound for a small speaker and even alters what you’re listening to for sound better in different environments with Sonos’ Trueplay tuning tech.
The built-in rechargeable battery will last about 10 hours, it’s shock-resistant and has a IP67 dust and water resistance rating — you can take in anywhere.