The best Windows laptops for video editing (2021)

The holiday season is upon us, but even more importantly: it might be time for a new laptop.

Whether you’re an experienced video editor or videographer, having a capable laptop that can process the gigabytes of footage you’ll be down, rendering, and uploading during your time you’ll be recording is essential. An ideal video editing laptop has plenty of RAM (8GB or more, 16GB+ ideally), a large solid state drive to hold all of your files in a secure place, a color accurate high-resolution display, plenty of ports, and to top off this lofty spec sheet, decent battery life.

We’ve rounded up a few of the best laptops we found worthy of your next YouTube debut. Just don’t ask us how to go viral.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.