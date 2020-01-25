The essential gear for a trip to Mexico City

In 2019, I was blessed enough to take a few trips around the world (bonjour, France), but there was one in particular I looked forward to the most: Mexico City. I had plenty of reasons: it’s a place where I can spend time with family, eat a ridiculous number of tacos, and go catch a soccer (aka football) game of my favorite team (Club America) at the legendary Azteca stadium. With a population of nearly 9 million people, Mexico City is no joke — it’s massive, and that means you can do a lot of walking if you’re interested in exploring.

Personally, I like to walk around the city from neighborhood to neighborhood, although sometimes it’s faster to take an Uber or, why not, a scooter. In October / November, which is when I went last year, the weather can be a bit tricky; warm during the day, cold at night, so you have to be ready for anything, rain included. If you’re looking to visit, and especially if you’re planning to walk as much as possible, I would also recommend packing light as you head out on your day. I usually just carry a bum bag and a cardholder, for instance.

While CDMX is generally safe for tourists, you don’t want to be wearing anything that screams for attention. It’s nothing personal, as I try to do the same when I go to Cancun, Barcelona, Berlin and basically anywhere that’s not my home of New York City. All I have to say is that if you have never been to Mexico City, you’re missing out, and you should definitely try to make that happen as soon as possible. You won’t regret it.