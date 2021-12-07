Holiday Gift Guides
These are the best gifts for PC gamers
Everything a PC gamer like me would want for the holidays, whether it be for fun or showing the world your skills while streaming.
The holidays are upon us and so that means if you’re in the market for PC gaming peripherals or streaming accessories, you need to get your orders in now if you want them in time.
But more importantly, what do you even buy the PC gamer who already spent thousands on their setup? As it turns out, there’s a lot you can buy your GPU-toting loved one that can be both sentimental and useful. Check out our PC gamer holiday gift guide!
If you want to start streaming console or PC games to Twitch, it’s best you have a capture card to take the workload and ensure smooth gameplay at 1080p HDR 60FPS or up to 4K at 60FPS. Personally, I have this set up between a gaming PC and a streaming PC and it works like a charm, every time.
The Razer Huntsman Elite has been one of my favorite PC gaming keyboards. You can choose a variety of key switches, plus the RGB equipped wrist rest and volume dial improve the experience. Add the Razer Viper ambidextrous wireless gaming mouse, plus a charging dock (Razer Chroma RGB enabled, of course) and you have yourself a pretty sweet holiday deal.
If you need a security key to provide two-factor authentication to your online identity and accounts, then it should come from Yubico. After all, they were the first behind the standard and produce the widest variety of keys for different users. I recommend the Bio for PC gamers and streamers, as it supports all of Yubico’s security guidelines, features biometric fingerprint support, and is crush and water resistant.
My personal Twitch streaming solution, the Logitech BRIO 4K camera is great because it handles low-light situations well, has autofocus, and supports 4K video with HDR. Even better, it has Windows Hello facial recognition support, so you can transform a desktop or laptop into a more secure experience overall.
This is a serious monitor. It’s 32-inches, has a 1440p resolution, HDR 10 support, plus AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies. But my favorite part about it? That crazy 165Hz refresh rate. Honestly, the only thing better might be a super ultra wide or two of these UltraGear monitors, side-by-side.
At first, I was really skeptical about wireless mechanical RGB keyboards. I mean, just how long is that battery going to last? Turns out, in the G915 TKL’s (which stands for ten key-less, by the way) lasts about 40 hours with RGB turned all the way up. It’s not the pure mechanical feel that I’m used to, but the lack of wires — even though it charges via USB-C — is welcomed.
The last of the streaming quality-of-life trifecta (capture card, macros, and a green screen), the Elgato Collapsible Green Screen allows you to apply a green Chroma filter to apps like Streamlabs, so you can blend into the the background of your game, instead of sticking out as a webcam box.