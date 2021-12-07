These are the best gifts for PC gamers

The holidays are upon us and so that means if you’re in the market for PC gaming peripherals or streaming accessories, you need to get your orders in now if you want them in time.

But more importantly, what do you even buy the PC gamer who already spent thousands on their setup? As it turns out, there’s a lot you can buy your GPU-toting loved one that can be both sentimental and useful. Check out our PC gamer holiday gift guide!