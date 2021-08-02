These Photoshop clones will make you reconsider giving Adobe money

Guides
Sometimes a free, browser-based photo editor is more than enough to capture some Photoshop magic.
Photoshop is a prime example of a software-turned-industry-standard. Even if you know next to nothing about photo editing or design, you’ve likely heard at least one person take the Photo editing lord’s name in its generalized verb form, “to Photoshop.”
But like every industry standard, Photoshop can come with a lot of extra baggage. For example, a $10 subscription fee that you have to cough up forever until you die of some kind of photo editing-related illness. That is, unless...