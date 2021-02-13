Why not treat yourself with a sex toy?

Guides
These state-of-the-art toys have some crazy new moves.
Think about it: What is stopping you from buying a sex toy right now? Valentines day is tomorrow, and maybe you have a partner or maybe you don't. Doesn't matter. Sex toys are great and you can literally just buy them.
There's nothing wrong with a classic vibe, but there's a ton of innovation in the space right now. Companies are promising completely new sensations, which is crazy considering sex toys have been around for at least 30,000 years.
We've put together some suggestions that span the tried-and-true to the truly next-gen.
Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.