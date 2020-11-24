Evan Rodgers

Reviews

This Anker mobile generator needs to go in your prepper stash

The Anker PowerHouse II 400 delivers enough juice to power a fridge and your laptop.

Powerhouse II 400

Anker's PowerHouse series is a riff on "solar generators," but in when you really boil it down, it's a giant lithium ion battery. You can charge it with a solar panel, but most people will likely power it up with the included wall charger.

I got to test the PowerHouse II 400 for a couple of weeks, and as a former Goal Zero Yeti user, I was impressed with Anker's second generation battery. It's not perfect, but it gets a lot of things right.

$399.99

400 watt-hours

Anker's battery can power a 400 watt appliance for one hour, or a one watt appliance for 400 hours.

Shutterstock

Tap