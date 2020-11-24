This Anker mobile generator needs to go in your prepper stash

Anker's PowerHouse series is a riff on "solar generators," but in when you really boil it down, it's a giant lithium ion battery. You can charge it with a solar panel, but most people will likely power it up with the included wall charger.

I got to test the PowerHouse II 400 for a couple of weeks, and as a former Goal Zero Yeti user, I was impressed with Anker's second generation battery. It's not perfect, but it gets a lot of things right.