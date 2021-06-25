I tried the speaker all the UwU girls have and fell in love

The $130 speaker is a gamer girl staple, nestled between pink cat-eared headsets, pink keyboards, and pink kawaii accent pieces on any setup destined for the uwu-‘gram. It’s usually pink in this setting, of course, though it does come in other colors, and looks like a mini retro computer, complete with six mechanical keys and a tiny joystick. On the screen is… well, a pixelated representation of whatever you want to be there.

It’s cute as hell and it’s absolutely everywhere.