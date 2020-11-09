iPhone 12 Pro Max review: Extremely overhyped camera

Reviews
The iPhone 12 Pro Max is an amazing big smartphone. But the camera that Apple is hyping as a big leap forward? Our tests show the differences in image quality are minor compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.
Apple has an iPhone for everyone this year. There's the iPhone 12 mini for people who like small phones. There's the regular iPhone 12 that's the iPhone for most people — the Goldilocks of iPhones if you will. Get the iPhone 12 Pro if you need that 2x telephoto, prefer the matte glass/stainless steel build quality, and want a LiDAR sensor. And then there's the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest iPhone Apple has ever made. The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display is gargantuan, insanely bright, and high resolution. Design-wise, the 12 Pro Max is simply a blown-up iPhone 12 Pro. Same design, materials, colors, storage capacities, A14 Bionic chip, 5G, 6-meter IP68 water-resistance, and MagSafe wireless charging support. All of these features are terrific.