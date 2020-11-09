iPhone 12 Pro Max review: Extremely overhyped camera

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest iPhone Apple has ever made. The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display is gargantuan, insanely bright, and high resolution. Design-wise, the 12 Pro Max is simply a blown-up iPhone 12 Pro. Same design, materials, colors, storage capacities, A14 Bionic chip, 5G, 6-meter IP68 water-resistance, and MagSafe wireless charging support. All of these features are terrific.