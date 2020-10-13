The Surface Laptop Go is a fantastic surprise

Reviews
With a touchscreen, a great keyboard, and a real OS, Microsoft's $700 Laptop Go is the new college laptop. It's a way better value than an iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard combo that costs $1,350.
What's there even to say? The Surface Laptop Go is a smaller version of the 13-inch Laptop 3, which is a smaller version of the 15-inch Laptop 3 I reviewed last year. If you like small gadgets and you like them to be as minimal as possible — there's no gimmicky flippy hinges or tacky materials here — you'll like the Laptop Go.
2.45 LBS
The Surface Laptop Go is lighter than a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard and a 12-inch MacBook.