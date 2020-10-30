Pixel 5 vs. iPhone 12: Which takes better night photos?

Reviews
We pitted Google and Apple's latest phones in a night photography shoot-out to see which one has the superior camera for taking photos at night.
By now it's no secret Google's Pixels can take great photos. Pixels consistently rank among the best phone cameras and rival the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. The magic isn't so much the camera sensor, per se, but Google's computational photography that uses software and machine learning to create great photos as opposed to simply snapping them.
With the Pixel 5, Google is doubling down on its prowess with computational photography. There's still a 12-megapixel main camera on the back, but instead of the 2x telephoto on the Pixel 4, there's a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The selfie camera remains an 8-megapixel shooter.