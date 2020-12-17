Evan Rodgers

Razer Hammerhead Pro review: Great sound, brutally overpriced

Great sound quality can't compensate for everything.

Basics

Razer has another entry in its lineup of "truly wireless" earbuds, and they're called the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pros. Quite a mouthful, but these earbuds are THX certified, feature active noise cancellation, and look a lot like another popular wireless earbud, but can they compete?

Specs

- In-ear design

- Active noise cancellation (ANC)

- 10mm driver

- "Beamforming" microphones

- Touch controls

- IPX4 splash resistance

- MSRP of $199

