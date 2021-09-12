Even with RGB, Razer's Hammerhead True Wireless can’t outshine AirPods

Reviews
Razer is joining a crowded room of wireless earbuds. Sadly, the RGB and cheap quality of the Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds doesn’t do the company any favors.
The Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds are an update to the 2019 product of the same name. They’re $30 more expensive than the original pair with a few big upgrades that make the price increase reasonable. But while the updated specs and aesthetics are an improvement, overall, it’s the little shortcomings that hold these earbuds back.