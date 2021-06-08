Sony WF-1000XM4 review: Sorry, I can’t hear you with this ANC

Reviews
These wireless earbuds have the best active noise cancellation in any wireless earbuds I’ve ever tried. They sound so much better than AirPods Pro.
Before AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds, or Echo Buds 2, Sony’s WF-1000XM3 were the best ANC wireless earbuds you could get.
Clunky name aside, the WF-1000XM3 had great ANC and some of the longest battery life of any wireless earbuds. Unfortunately, the buds and charging case were comically massive — the case was almost twice size of an AirPods case. It also didn’t support wireless charging.