The reMarkable 2 destroys the iPad (at this one thing)

Reviews
When it comes to journaling, notetaking, and document annotation, Apple's tablet has finally met its match.
When most people think of a tablet, an iPad comes to mind. Sometimes a Surface Pro and maybe a Fire tablet. But they're all the same: a touchscreen you use to read, watch videos, play music, play games, check email and social media, and (maybe) get some work done.
The reMarkable 2 is almost nothing like an iPad. The screen is E Ink instead of color. It doesn't have an app store; it doesn't play videos or music; and you can't play games on it. With so many things it doesn't do, why the hell would anyone pay $399 for it?