Reviews
Texas Instruments' latest entry into its iconic graphing calculators has come a long way from your days sitting in pre-cal.
Chances are, if you found yourself in any kind of relatively advanced math class during junior high or high school, you were forced to wield a Texas Instruments calculator.
TI calculators have come a long way in the past three decades, but let’s be honest — unless you went on to pursue a STEM career after high school, chances are your own TI-81 or similar variant has collected dust in your closet back home since Calculus I.