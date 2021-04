It’s a rare phenomenon to look closely at a product and not have a single complaint about it come to mind.

But that’s exactly what I’m experiencing now after a few days testing a little vape called Compass, from the brand Vessel. In fact, I can’t stop looking at it and turning it over in my hand to admire. And that’s not just because of how high it got me (okay, maybe it is a little).

Its performance is just as smooth as its design.