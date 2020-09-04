Adidas' Nike-chasing marathon sneaker is now a whole lot prettier

Earlier this summer, Adidas introduced the Adizero Adios Pro as an answer to Nike's record-breaking marathon sneaker. The Nike Next% series has become dominant in the pro marathon circuit, with 31 of 36 podium positions in the six major marathons last year going to runners wearing the Zoom Vaporfly Next%. We still don't know how Adidas' new sneaker compares because most of the majors have been canceled because of coronavirus — but we should get an idea in October, should the London Marathon proceed as planned.

One thing we did already know is that the first Adios Pro was nowhere near as attractive as any of the Next% sneakers. It's all-white color treatment with coral stripes was rather plain, but we can't say the same about the sneaker's second release.

Adidas has announced a new "Dream Mile" color variant of the Adio Pro featuring bold shades of pink and blue. The two-color gradient is a much-needed upgrade for the sneaker with unquestionably impressive tech, and it's due to release in much wider quantities on September 14.

Adidas

The first Adios Pro sold out quickly — The latest update to Adidas' long-running Adizero series was released in limited quantities and sold out in just 15 minutes. Runners must have been excited for the new technology, the highlight of which is a series of carbon-fused EnergyRods that mimic the metatarsal bones and allow runners to maintain their speed for longer.

Other additions include Lightstrike Pro, Adidas' most responsive foam compound yet, and an ultralight Celermesh upper that provides targeted support in select areas. All together, these design breakthroughs make for what Adidas is saying is its fastest shoe yet. It'll be put to the test professionally for the first time tomorrow at the RunCzech half marathon.

Adidas

The concept behind the new colors — As is often the case with sneakers, the explanation behind the "Dream Mile" color variant is a tad hokey. The idea is that athletes require "two selves" in their approach to training, with pink representing the "passionate and striving self" and blue representing the more "calm and resilient" self.

All that really matters is that these two colors give this super techy sneaker the pop that it deserves. The Adios Pro was deprived of its full potential with the first release, and the new gradient makes it much easier to get excited about from a visual standpoint. You'll be able to pick it up on September 14 through Adidas' webstore and app, as well as select retailers.