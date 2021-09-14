Adidas’ Afropunk Forum is an ultra chunky, patent leather platform sneaker

Afropunk and Adidas are rising to new heights as they unveil a new iteration of their Triple Platforum sneaker. The stacked Forum — a basketball shoe turned style statement — is now done up in black patent leather, aligning itself with Afropunk’s non-conformist spirit.

Towering over Adidas’ other collaborations, Afropunk first remodeled the Triple Platforum sneaker in June, offering the shoe in all-white. “Our audience continuously shifts and breaks down boundaries surrounding identity and self-expression,” Anita Asante, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships at Afropunk, said of its debut partnership with Adidas on the brand’s website. “With Adidas we have created a tangible product that tells this story.”

Statement-making — Arriving as part of the “Live the F@%k Out Loud” campaign, the Triple Platforum represents an open invitation for self-expression, with a design that flows fluidly from masculine to feminine and anywhere in between. “Live the F@%k Out Loud” is Afropunk’s rallying cry to the collective resilience and genius of the global Black community, according to the brand, and it says its latest sneaker with Adidas “permeates through diverse cultures, gender politics, and race to drive a unified narrative that allows people to live without fear of being themselves.”

Adidas

Certainly, the Triple Platforum makes a statement. With a triple-stacked sole and all-black patent leather upper, the shoe turns heads while allowing versatile styling options. Signature Adidas branding, like the Three Stripes and Trefoil logo, remain untouched while white overlays above the midsole create a sharp contrast — inspired by Afropunk’s bold spirit.

Unapologetically unique — The unconventional fashion of Adidas and Afropunk’s stacked sneaker challenges the status quo, claims a press release, and those who wear the Triple Platforums don’t hide behind labels or live in fear of judgment. Maintaining the independent attitude of the Platforum, the two brands have recruited creatives “unapologetic with their truths” to model the sneaker.

Adidas

Brooklyn artist Junglepussy, non-binary TikTok content creator Antoni Bumba, and model and singer-songwriter Marsha Elle all-star in the “Live the F@%k Out Loud” campaign. Photographed by Christian Cody, the cast tell their stories through evocative images and videos that see them telling their “naked truth” in their Triple Platforums.

Dropping soon — Adidas and Afropunk’s stacked sneaker arrives September 24 at Adidas’ website. Aligning with Afropunk’s unified messaging, the Triple Platforum will see a global release, meaning everyone has a chance at taking their personal style to new heights.