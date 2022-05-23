Adidas and Balenciaga’s collab will give you a run for your money

Adidas and Balenciaga’s brainchild is finally here. After teasing a collaborative Triple S sneaker, the capsule officially debuted during the Balenciaga Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange on Sunday. The 33-piece collection quickly dropped on the luxury brand’s website, where it’ll stay until May 29.

The breakdown — The collection includes two color variations of the Triple S sneaker, available in white and light blue. The $1,100 kicks are supposedly “leather-free,” according to the product description, and feature exaggerated three-layer soles and a plethora of co-branding. Embroidery and embossments add some luxe detailing; Adidas makes sure to point out that the Trefoil logo, 3-Bars logo, and the 3-Stripes mark are registered trademarks. (Hear that, Thom Browne?)

A Balenciaga Speed Trainer is said to be coming soon, and the label has also created a “Destroyed Stan Smith” that plays into an unnecessary theme. At the time of writing, neither shoe is available on the company’s website.

Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga @myfacewheno_o/@miketheruler

Given Balenciaga’s affinity for baggy silhouettes and worn-in vibes, an Adidas cosign seems to be the perfect home for sophisticated performancewear. The capsule’s offerings range from tracksuits (which will run you about $3,900 for the jacket and pants combo) to $795 t-shirts. Outerwear doesn’t dip below $2,000 and includes puffer jackets, oversized denim jackets, and slick hooded blousons.

Color isn’t a leading factor in the capsule’s first wave, as the two brands have dressed almost everything in black. Red and light blue do distinguish themselves here, appearing on tees, long-sleeves, and an all-blue Triple S sneaker. Not everything falls into the sports category, either: The collection even adds light blue denim pants and two pairs of distressed black shorts to the mix. If you can’t dish out a grand or two on the apparel, accessories include a $595 balaclava-like face mask that Ye would surely approve of and a $210 pair of black socks.

Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga

Keep it in the family — It’s hardly a surprise that the Balenci-adidas collection follows so closely on the heels of the sportswear brand’s Gucci collab. Both Balenciaga and Gucci are owned by Kering, which gives the parent company a boost in its lineup of grand partnerships.

Kanye West also made an appearance at the fashion show in head-to-toe Balenciaga, supporting his good friend Demna, the creative director of the luxury label. Now that Balenciaga and Adidas are officially an item, could the two possibly be making space for a Yeezy feature down the line? Only time will tell.

Most of the collection is available on the Balenciaga website until May 29, while other pieces are available for pre-order.