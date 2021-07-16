Adidas and Stella McCartney want you to work out in shiny metallic outfits

Adidas by Stella McCartney has consistently reimagined high fashion as activewear — though its most recent collection may be its most glamorous. Titled “STELLASHINE,” the subbrand’s FW21 capsule is an ode to the versatility of “next-generation change-makers,” featuring young creatives and sustainable materials in its campaign.

British fashion designer Stella McCartney has been working in partnership with Adidas since 2005, designing her collections with both people and the planet in mind. For STELLASHINE, McCartney sought to work alongside creators with a similar ethos, or “change-makers” as she calls them: “A change-maker is someone who has a collective mindset rather than individual; it’s about making choices that not only benefit yourself, but your community and your environment,” McCartney described her campaign collaborators in a press release.

Faces of change — With the greater good in mind, McCartney gathered a global lineup of young creators to direct and star in the new campaign. For STELLASHINE, the designer handed over her creative reins to Jazz Grant, a Black artist whose hand-cut collage work celebrates Black communities. “I find creatives like her really inspiring — her work makes a statement and has a deeper meaning,” said McCartney.

Starring in the campaign are two other creatives who McCartney notes as having made a big impact in their own communities. Berlin-based Oumi Janta, a roller-skater and founder of Jam Skate Club, brings her ‘70s skating style to the visuals while nodding to Black skating communities. Alongside her is model and creative Anuthida Ploypetch, whose work focuses on the importance of mindfulness and kindness to connect with herself and the world around her.

“I think it’s really important for big brands like Adidas by Stella McCartney to give a platform to young creators who are doing things differently,” said McCartney in a press release, once again noting her desire to work with change-makers. “We are constantly looking for talent who inspire us, but also inspire their communities through their art, their activism and their attitude.”

“Studio-to-street”— McCartney hopes this message of innovation shines through her newest collection. Workout essentials — including tights, bra tops, training jackets, and running shoes — have all been elevated with reflective shine materials so wearers can don the pieces no matter where they go, or what change they make.

STELLASHINE also fits into Adidas’ overarching sustainability efforts: Pieces have been crafted with recycled polyester and PRIMEGREEN, a recycled performance fabric that contains no virgin plastic. Garments made with PRIMEGREEN use a minimum of 40% recycled material in total.

Should you want to work out in metallics — or dress like a change-maker yourself — the STELLASHINE collection can be found on Adidas’ website. “It’s bold, and I love how we’ve created supportive silhouettes that sculpt the waist and hips in an array of really striking metallic and animal print fabrics,” McCartney said of the capsule in a press release. “It’s the perfect workout attire, but it also works for socializing for those who want a stand-out statement look — a true studio-to-street collection.”