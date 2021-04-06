Adidas celebrates 4/20 with a stoner sneaker of Towelie from ‘South Park’

4/20 is just weeks away, and your favorite sneaker brands aren’t too corporate to celebrate the international stoner holiday. While Nike has yet to reveal what it has in store for pot-themed sneakers, Adidas is giving us a taste with a South Park collaboration.

A pair of “Campus 80” shoes have been done up for Towelie, the consistently zonked character who first appeared in season five. A terry cloth upper comes in Towelie blue, while his eyes are stitched onto the tongues. On one shoe, his ojos are as clear as day — but on the other they’re as red as the devil’s dick. A keychain that comes with them will also commemorate Towelie’s two states of mind, and there’s another feature that’s become signature for 4/20 sneakers.

Adidas

Behold the stash pocket — Towelie’s Campus 80s feature a stash pocket on the tongue, good for weed or whatever else you may want to keep tucked away. A similar design has become a trademark for Nike’s marijuana-themed Dunks, and Adidas has also used the secret compartment before. The originator, however, is Chad Muska’s first and only signature shoe for éS, which came out in 1997.

South Park and Adidas branding appears on the sneaker’s insole, but apart from that it’s the blue terry cloth and mismatched eyes that do the heavy lifting. Stoners and South Park fans, which must form a circle if placed into a Venn diagram, should love the shoe — and the material used will also make it a great sneaker for the summer.

Adidas Adidas Adidas Adidas

You know when it drops — Adidas’ Towelie-themed Campus 80s are slated to release when else but on Tuesday, April 20. Full release details have yet to be announced, but you can likely plan on finding the sneaker through Adidas’ website and perhaps select other retailers.

Chances are Adidas has more in store for 4/20, and we’re still waiting to see what Nike has coming. We’ll keep you updated on all the new footwear for what’s become a yearly sneaker celebration.