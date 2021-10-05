Adidas’ next Superstar ADV sneaker is perfectly spooky for Halloween

Adidas Skateboarding has partnered with Mark Gonzales, one of the brand’s most illustrious skaters, to put forth a fully skateable interpretation of its iconic Superstar ADV sneaker. Revamped with performance enhancements, the all-black shoe features neon versions of Gonzales’ signature “Shmoo” bird patches, creating a sneaker ideal for night skating or trick-or-treating.

If you’re unfamiliar with Gonzales, consider him the Travis Scott of Adidas Skateboarding. Just like the rapper and his stream of Nike collaborations, the skateboarder is constantly remixing Adidas shoes — and has been for over two decades, the brand’s skateboarding division says in a press release. His latest Adidas model comes a year after his last Superstar ADV, which commemorated the classic silhouette’s 50th anniversary. Bearing the same “Shmoo” graphics but on a white base, the initial sneaker proved far less spooky than the Gonzales’ latest shoe.

Schmoo birds or ghosts? — For his newest offering, the Adidas skater maintains his minimalistic approach, covering the Superstar’s leather upper and shell toes in all-black. The sneaker’s traditional Three Stripes have been reformatted with perforated dots, much like the brand’s Stan Smith shoe, and Adidas’ classic Trefoil logo no longer appears at the heel. Here, branding is kept to a minimum — the only nod to Adidas comes through a debossed logo on the tongue.

Adidas Skateboarding

With a clean, tonal base, Gonzales’ signature “Schmoo” birds are able to stand out against the upper. Neon green, red, and purple nubuck patches span across the shoe, nodding to the skateboarder’s Adidas heritage and perhaps Halloween, resembling timely ghost graphics. An all-black sole unit finishes off the darker version of Gonzales’ Superstar ADV, offering more grip and durability for a supreme skating experience.

Dropping this week — Whether you want to cop a pair for spooky skate sessions or running errands, the all-black Shmoo Superstar ADV sneakers drop on October 9 at Adidas Skateboarding’s website and via the Confirmed app — the monochromatic shoes should be delivered just before Halloween, although they’re suitable for year-round wear. Set to retail for $100, Gonzales’ Superstars are a more affordable collaboration: Make sure to grab them while you can.