Not every milestone or accomplishment happens outside the comfort zone. At least that’s what Adidas has in mind for its new Supernova running shoe, a sneaker designed for more laidback, leisurely runners (yes, we exist).

Take the comfortable route — Although the brand continues to push boundaries with its high-performance Adizero Adios Pro 3, the Supernova is meant for runners on the other end of the spectrum. By embracing the comfort zone, the sneaker can be used as an encouraging tool for the everyday or entry-level runner. It follows a comfort-first approach with a padded tongue and heel, a bouncy midsole for just the right amount of energy return, and a sleek appearance similar to the ever-popular UltraBoost silhouette.

Adidas

According to Dr. Stephen Seiler, a professor of sport science at the University of Agder, the Supernova ditches the idea that people need to push themselves outside their comfort zone in order to see progress in their performance.

“Carefully studying the best runners in the world has taught us that running in your comfort zone should be an essential part of endurance training, whether you’re an elite athlete or complete beginner,” Agder said in the press release. “Running at this low, easy intensity is essential for making exercise a sustainable habit, achieving consistency and longevity in endurance training, and finding the joy in running.”

The Supernova will arrive in two color schemes, with blue and pink accents for women and neon green for men. Each sneaker appears with a primarily white upper and oversized midsole. The women’s version sees a shade of light blue peek through the upper perforations and the sockliner, while baby pink dresses the grippy TPU outsole. An electric lime green then fits the men’s sneaker’s outsole and sockliner.

Adidas Adidas Adidas

A feminine touch — Similar to Under Armour’s female-led Flow Synchronicity running sneaker, the Supernova’s silhouette is crafted to reflect the anatomy of women’s feet. Adidas has experimented with femininely driven products before, solidifying the importance of quality development and the difference all-women teams can make. The women’s Supernova also has a 12 percent lower carbon footprint (with the men’s featuring a 10 percent lower footprint) compared to older models, marking the first entry-level Adidas sneaker with such a low footprint.

The new Supernova will be available to members of the Creators Club on June 29, followed by a global release on June 7. It’s priced at $100, a fair number for those who want to spruce up their jogs without burning a hole in their wallets or their feet.