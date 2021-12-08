Adidas made a waterproof hiking sneaker that’s eco-friendly and looks awesome

Parley recycled ocean plastics have become a mainstay throughout Adidas’ footwear and apparel, but its Terrex outdoor division is turning to another avenue to give its top-of-the-line sneaker-boot hybrid a more sustainable makeover.

Out now, the Free Hiker Gore-Tex has been constructed out of “premium materials” upcycled from Adidas’ supply chain for a limited release known as “Nothing Left Behind.” Aligning with the disparate materials used for the waterproof hiking shoe is an animated color scheme that makes use of pastel blue, yellow, pink, and orange for an arrangement that sticks out from Adidas’ typical outdoor treatments.

The high-top Free Hiker is a versatile sneaker boot that combines a Gore-Tex membrane with Boot cushioning, a Continental outsole, and abrasion resistant rubber toe cap for comfort and durability. While still fit for trails, the “Nothing Left Behind” makeup is even more attuned for wear in the city — and it’s well deserving of becoming your go-to shoe for the nastiest days of winter.

Fits like a glove — Adidas Terrex remains an underrated source of gorp as fashion has increasingly embraced outdoor gear, and the Free Hiker is far from your typical boot. Neither rigid nor heavy, the upper uses Primeknit fabric for a glove-like fit around your ankles while still offering full waterproofing. A Boost midsole also provides more lightweight and responsive cushioning than you’d usually find in a boot, making it almost indistinguishable from a pair of sneakers.

The more sustainable “Nothing Left Behind” variant of the Free Hiker Gore-Tex is out now through Adidas’ website at $225 a pair. Not only is it suitable for both city and trail, but it’ll also hold you down throughout the year whenever you need to keep water at bay.