2021 is set to be a big year for Adidas and Kanye West. And, only days after launching the Asia Pacific / Japan-exclusive Yeezy "Yecoraite RF," they're now getting ready to drop the Yeezy Boost 700 "Sun."

The sneaker will be available on January 23 on Adidas' site, its Confirmed app, and Yeezy Supply for $240 — $60 less than the original Yeezy 700 cost.