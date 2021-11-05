Edgar Alvarez Barajas

Inside Amazon’s bizarre Supreme-like store for its 'Fairfax' show

The company had an IRL pop-up shop in Los Angeles for "Latrine," the fictional brand from its animated series about streetwear and hypebeast culture.

Amazon Fairfax show Supreme Latrine store
In case you haven’t heard, Amazon made an original show about streetwear and hypebeasts and, as part of that, the tech giant created a real-world store for the fictional brand that it’s all about: Fairfax.

The shop was in the heart of Los Angeles and, hilariously enough, only few doors down from the actual Supreme — the brand the show’s plot is based on.

