I went to Amazon’s bizarre Supreme-like store and it was wild

The company built an IRL shop in Los Angeles for "Latrine," the fictional brand from Fairfax, its animated series about streetwear and hypebeast culture.
In case you haven’t heard, Amazon made an original show about streetwear and hypebeasts and, as part of that, the tech giant created a real-world store for the fictional brand that it’s all about: Fairfax.
The shop was in the heart of Los Angeles and, hilariously enough, only few doors down from the actual Supreme — the brand the show’s plot is based on.