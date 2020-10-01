Ambush's Nike Dunk High is set to be one of the best winter sneakers

Yoon Ahn's second Nike sneaker finally has a release date, or at least a release month. The founder and designer of Ambush has announced her Nike Dunk High will release in December, putting a pin on what's likely to be one of the best sneaker releases of winter.

Ahn first showed her winged Dunk at in February at Nike's Future Sports Forum, where Off-White's Rubber Dunk was also unveiled. The Ambush collab was first shown in an all-pink color treatment, and Am has since shown a black-and-white variant that'll release alongside it. Lately, we've seen an assortment of hyped Nike sneakers release exclusively in women's sizes — only to be gobbled up by men anyway — but Ahn has promised her new sneaker will release with both men's and women's sizing.

Edgar Alvarez / Input

Let's inspect — The most prominent design flourish from Ambush is a rubber Swoosh that protrudes from the upper and flies off the back of the sneaker like tailpipes to go along with the motocross-inspired apparel she created for Nike. A rubber heel counter has also been added to give the Dunk more sense of depth, while a new tapered collar sits above the standard paneling. Although motocross provides the overt reference point, I'm also getting a sense of Atomic Age design

Ambush's logo is debossed onto the rubber heel counter, although the effect is more subtle on the black-and-white version than the tonal pink. It makes another appearance elsewhere beneath the Nike logo tongue patch.