A$AP Rocky’s highly anticipated Vans shoes can finally be yours

While some fans have been obsessed with following A$AP Rocky’s relationship with Rihanna through pap photos, the most memorable photo of the rapper in our eyes came when he was spotted with a coffee and a joint in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. His moment of leisure marked the appropriate occasion to debut his Vans Slip-On mule, the biggest moment yet for the fast-rising “mulement.”

Now, after months of waiting, the highly anticipated Vans transformation is finally dropping. PacSun has the exclusive on Rocky’s mules as part of their partnership seeking to bring hypebeasts to the mall brand. Not only are the backless and flame-riddled mules releasing today, but the second collaborative drop also brings a pair of more conventional Slip-Ons if you aren’t ready to go butts out.

Both pairs of Vans are out now for a very palatable $80, and the mules specifically are one of the best shoes you can pick up until winter sets in.

Are you ready to slip in? — Mules rise in popularity have provided a casual alternative to sneakers that encourages you to move at a languid pace. While women have been rocking them for ages, many dudes are just now starting to discover the comfort and swagger that comes from a backless silhouette.

Because it’s still essentially a sneaker, Rocky’s Slip-On mule is the perfect entry point for the trend if you haven’t done so already. And as we saw with the rapper’s first run of Vans earlier this summer, you can never go wrong with flames for the classic skate kicks.

Both versions of the Slip-On out today come with a black and white exterior while a flame print in full color adorns the insole. This means we’re still waiting on the exact pair Rocky was seen rocking earlier this summer — but at $80 a pop we wouldn’t blame you for collecting each color scheme as they pop up. And once you get started, don’t be surprised if you start eying a more luxurious pair of mules.