Balenciaga’s platform Crocs go full goth with the ‘HardCroc’

Balenciaga’s relationship with Crocs continues today with the release of their most hardcore shoe yet.

Appropriately known as the HardCroc, the foam clog comes with an absolutely massive platform and an abundance of metal hardware fit for a goth club. Nearly 4.5 inches of height are added to the blocky midsole, which comes with a series of screws and bolts affixed. Metal plaques come on both the heel and toe with Balenciaga branding, while another plate wedged into the outsole comes with the tag “Designed in collaboration with Crocs.”

The HardCroc’s upper claims hardly any territory when compared to its base and differs very little from your standard Classic Clog. More Balenciaga branding comes on the molded strap and tonal black rivets — and one would imagine you’d have to wear the strap in the back just to keep this massive unit on your feet.

Balenciaga keeps on truckin’ — Balenciaga’s HardCroc marks its fifth take on the Classic Clog, having previously turned it into an even bigger platform, a Wellington boot, a stiletto, and a slide. The partnership began in 2018 with the meme-worthy platform clog, and credit is due to Balenciaga for helping to usher in the surprising popularity of Crocs’ fugly shoes.

Prices for Balenciaga’s Crocs, as you might expect, are significantly higher than you’d pay for the in-house shoes. The HardCroc is available now to pre-order for $950 through Balenciaga’s website, although stock is already sold out for all but the biggest sizes. Shipping is slated to begin “no later than May 12,” which could come just in time to make it the nonsensical shoe of the summer.

You’d better bet we’ll see much more of the HardCroc in the future, and it should only be a matter of time before Kanye West is spotted in them, given his recent goth turn and love for all things Balenciaga.