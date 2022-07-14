Back in 2020, Razer and Bape dropped a collection of tech and apparel that was a gaming and streetwear lover’s dream. Now, the two brands are back for an even bigger collection under the “A Gaming Ape” umbrella. The collection is twice the size of its predecessor, complete with new clothing and tech accessories.

If you wanna get technical — If you’re looking for some upgrades to your gaming equipment, you can choose from a 15-inch laptop sleeve, Razer Skins for select Blade 15 models and the MacBook Pro 13, and a Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard. The laptop sleeve is waterproof, while the skins are made with 3M cast vinyl (powered by 3M Controltac and 3M Comply).

Equipped with optimized switches, the BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard also features transparent switch housing and UV-coated ABS keycaps. The keyboard is compatible with the DeathAdder V2 mouse, Goliathus Speed mat, and Opus headsets from the previous collection.

Rounding out the capsule is the Razer Iskur X gaming chair. It will arrive in two colors, black and pink Quartz, with both featuring Bape branding and camo print throughout. The ergonomic chair is designed for optimal comfort and support thanks to the high-density memory foam lumbar padding and contoured seat edges.

Or kick up your feet — Bape’s signature sBapesta sneakers are also getting a Razer sharp upgrade. Set on a black base, the sneakers are decorated with a reimagined camo pattern on the upper and stamped with Razer’s three-headed snake logo. Traditional branding comes in the form of the iconic star-shaped logo and a gorilla head dubrae on the laces. The sneaker’s outsole, star logo, and laces also glow in the dark, a helpful feature if you’re gaming into the wee hours of the morning.

All of the t-shirts, basketball shorts, hoodies, and hats are set in a color palette of black, pink Quartz, or white and feature the revamped camo print. The t-shirts all sport the Gaming Ape head, swapping traditional Kraken headsets with Kraken Kitty headsets depending on the fit and color. There’s also a commemorative camo Team t-shirt that has a number 93 on the back as a nod to the year Bape was founded. Finishing off the apparel is a full-zip Shark hoodie that pairs the shark with Bape’s World Gone Mad motif. The Quartz hoodie comes with plush Kraken Kitty ears, and both versions sport embroidered “A Gaming Ape” patches.

Prices for the tech division of the capsule range from $79.99 for the protective laptop sleeve and Razer skins to $699 for the Iskur X gaming chair. Prepare to dish out $125 for the T-shirt, $349 for the basketball shorts, and $529 for the hoodie. For the sneakerheads, the Bapesta kicks are priced at $359.

The collection is limited-edition, and only 1,337 units per style will be available when it goes on sale on July 22 via Razer and Bape’s respective websites. So if you’re looking to unlock the next level of what the duo has to offer, you’ll have to put your strategy skills to use.