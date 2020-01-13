The first sneakers from Beyoncé’s partnership with Adidas have finally been revealed. Her Ivy Park brand will consummate the relationship by taking on the Ultraboost, as well as two colorways of the Nite Jogger. All three will utilize the shade of maroon that looks to be Ivy Park’s new signature, and it’s the Ultraboost that makes the biggest commitment.

The entire sneaker is marooned-out with a contrasting orange outsole. The “Ultraboost” debossed logo hit has been replaced with “Ivy Park,” and the laces are hit with a plastic anchor. But the best embellishment is the heel tag, which has been made of a coiled shoe lace. Just looking at it, I’m compelled to compulsively pull on it.

It’s still by no means an ambitious sneaker, but it’s extremely wearable and a surefire moneybag. I’d much rather see these become ubiquitous than to see another finance bro wearing YEEZY 350s.

The other kicks — Both Nite Joggers feature the same lace and heel tag treatments but offer colorways that basically beg the question, “Do you want to whisper ‘Beyoncé’ or shout ‘Beyoncé?’” One features muted shades of cream and grey with subtle notes of maroon and orange, while the other screams with a maroon tongue and the rest of the upper in orange. All three of the sneakers come with a detachable Ivy Park tag that’ll probably become a poppin' keychain.

Beyoncé also teased a new Samba-esque silhouette that’s reminiscent of Alexander Wang’s Adidas AW BBall. No model name has been given yet, but we can expect it to be named for the popstar herself.

When can you give Queen Béy your money? — The full collection, including apparel, is slated to launch January 18 on Adidas’ site and at select retailers. While pricing hasn’t been announced, the Ultraboost usually retails for $180 and the Nite Jogger, $130. It’ll be fully unisex, so the entire Béyhive can feast.

Adidas

Adidas